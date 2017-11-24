Listen Live Sports

Papua New Guinea officials remove last refugees from camp

November 24, 2017 12:22 am
 
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The last asylum seekers have abandoned a closed immigration camp on Papua New Guinea, ending a three-week standoff between police and hundreds of men who had been prepared to suffer squalid conditions rather than move to alternative residences.

Police Chief Superintendent Dominic Kakas said Friday police and immigration officials removed all 378 men from the male-only camp on Manus Island over two days and took them by bus to the nearby town of Lorengau.

Refugee advocates say officials used force and destroyed asylum seekers’ belongings to make them leave.

Video was released of officials in the camp wielding batons.

The camp was closed after a court ruled Australia’s policy of housing asylum seekers there was unconstitutional. But the men fear for their safety in Lorengau because of threats from locals.

