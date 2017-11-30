Listen Live Sports

Salvadoran official jailed pending trial for Jesuits’ death

November 30, 2017 9:26 am
 
MADRID (AP) — A Spanish judge has ordered a former Salvadoran colonel jailed while he awaits trial for alleged involvement in the killing of five Jesuit priests in 1989.

Inocente Orlando Montano, who served as vice minister for public security in the 1980s during El Salvador’s civil war, was extradited to Spain from the United States on Wednesday.

He faces charges of terrorist murder and crimes against humanity in the killings of the five priests who had Spanish nationality. Another Jesuit, their housekeeper and her daughter were also killed in a case that sparked international outrage.

According to U.S. court documents, the priests were helping to organize peace talks during the 1980-1992 conflict in the Central American country.

Montano’s lawyer Antonio Alberca said Thursday the former colonel has denied involvement in the killings.

