Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Search ends for 3 US sailors missing in Navy aircraft crash

November 23, 2017 9:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TOKYO (AP) — The U.S. Navy says the search has ended for three sailors missing in the Philippine Sea since a U.S. Navy aircraft crashed on Wednesday.

The C-2A “Greyhound” transport aircraft was traveling to the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier when it crashed. Eight people were rescued quickly and are in good condition, but Japanese and U.S. ships and aircraft had continued searching for the others.

The Navy’s 7th Fleet said details of the three missing sailors were being withheld pending completion of notification of next of kin procedures.

The Navy is investigating the crash.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are implementing federal data strategies.

Advertisement

The twin-propeller plane crashed while bringing passengers and cargo from Japan to the aircraft carrier.

The Reagan was participating in a joint exercise with Japan’s navy when the plane crashed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4068 0.0075 5.10%
L 2020 26.5849 0.0147 8.16%
L 2030 30.2027 0.0240 11.87%
L 2040 32.8111 0.0297 13.66%
L 2050 18.9653 0.0185 15.29%
G Fund 15.5013 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0978 0.0423 3.44%
C Fund 36.4626 -0.0241 16.90%
S Fund 47.5404 -0.0185 14.35%
I Fund 30.1435 0.1433 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.