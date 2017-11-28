Listen Live Sports

Grenade hurts several before French president’s Africa visit

November 28, 2017 7:28 am
 
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Several people were wounded by a hand grenade aimed at French soldiers in Burkina Faso just hours before French President Emmanuel Macron arrived to begin a West Africa visit, authorities said.

Eyewitnesses said two people on a motorcycle threw the grenade late Monday in the capital, Ouagadougou. The attackers missed their intended target, a bus carrying members of the French military.

However, police said Tuesday that several others were hurt.

Macron arrived Monday night and will head to a European-African summit in Ivory Coast on Wednesday.

Macron is urging international support for a new military force that includes Burkina Faso and four other countries and is meant to counter a growing jihadist threat. Burkina Faso has seen two attacks on restaurants popular with foreigners, including one in August that killed 18 people.

Also Tuesday, the French presidency’s spokesman said stones were thrown at a vehicle transporting members of the French delegation accompanying Macron’s visit, despite heavy security.

Bruno Roger-Petit said on his official Twitter account that Macron was meeting with his counterpart, President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, at the time. No vehicle was destroyed and there were not “hundreds of assailants.”

The stone-throwing occurred as Macron was preparing to make his first big speech in Africa at the University of Ouagadougou.

