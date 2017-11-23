Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
World News
 


Ships, aircraft search for 3 US sailors missing in crash

November 23, 2017 4:25 am
 

TOKYO (AP) — U.S. and Japanese ships and aircraft are searching the Philippine Sea for three sailors missing since the crash of a U.S. Navy aircraft.

Eight people were rescued about 40 minutes after the crash of the C-2A “Greyhound” transport aircraft Wednesday, the Navy said. They were taken aboard the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier and were in good condition.

The Navy said Thursday it had notified next of kin that the three missing sailors were “whereabouts unknown” but it would delay releasing their identities publicly for three days due to policy.

The twin-propeller plane came down about 500 nautical miles (925 kilometers) southeast of Okinawa as it was bringing passengers and cargo from Japan to the aircraft carrier, the Navy said in a statement.

