Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Spain rape trial that triggered women protests ends

November 28, 2017 12:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish court has heard final arguments from lawyers and defendants in a gang rape trial that has gripped Spain and triggered criticism over how cases involving alleged abuse of women are handled.

The case known as “La Manada” or “‘animal pack,” after the nickname the five defendants gave themselves, centers around a woman’s allegation that she was gang raped by them during the Pamplona’s San Fermin festival in July 2016.

The five say the young woman consented. The prosecutor denies that and says violence was used.

The case ending Tuesday brought widespread criticism from women’s groups after the court agreed to study a defense detective’s report on the woman’s behavior after the incident, which some said made it appear the victim was on trial.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Crews set up Capitol Christmas Tree

Today in History

1964: NASA launches Mariner 4 probe toward Mars

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4204 -0.0033 5.10%
L 2020 26.6120 -0.0133 8.16%
L 2030 30.2478 -0.0306 11.87%
L 2040 32.8662 -0.0415 13.66%
L 2050 19.0003 -0.0284 15.29%
G Fund 15.5063 0.0030 1.92%
F Fund 18.0952 0.0108 3.44%
C Fund 36.5297 -0.0097 16.90%
S Fund 47.4382 -0.1878 14.35%
I Fund 30.3031 -0.1058 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.