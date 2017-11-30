Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Stranded in Bali tourists lampooned online for complaints

November 30, 2017 8:03 pm
 
KARANGASEM, Indonesia (AP) — Australian tourists who complained about being stranded on tropical Bali when volcanic ash closed its airport have been roasted online as out of touch with the hardships faced by Indonesians who fled their homes.

The island’s airport reopened Wednesday after being closed for 2 1/2 days and thousands of tourists are now leaving.

About 40,000 residents from Mount Agung’s danger zone are staying in shelters. Ash could drift back and force the airport and to close again.

A producer for an Australian television network locked her Twitter after being assailed for an article in which she complained of taking a taxi to the airport after not getting through to airlines on the phone.

One man was lampooned for telling Australian TV he slept on a cold and wet airport floor.

