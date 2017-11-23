Listen Live Sports

Sudan’s president visits Russia, asks for protection from US

MOSCOW (AP) — Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir has said on a visit to Russia that his country needs protection from the U.S.

Al-Bashir, speaking Thursday at the start of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, accused the U.S. of fomenting the conflict in Sudan. Al-Bashir added that “we need protection from the U.S. aggressive actions.”

The Darfur region has been the site of violent conflict since 2003, when rebels took up arms against the government in the capital, Khartoum, accusing it of discrimination and neglect.

Al-Bashir, who rose to power in 1989, is on the International Criminal Court’s wanted list for committing crimes against humanity, war crimes and genocide in Sudan’s Darfur region. ICC prosecutors issued two warrants for al-Bashir’s arrest, in 2009 and 2010.

