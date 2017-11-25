Listen Live Sports

The Latest: March in Paris to protest violence against women

November 25, 2017
 
PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women (all times local):

6:50 p.m.

Hundreds of women have marched in Paris to protest violence against women, with some telling French President Emmanuel Macron to increase funding to meet his ambitions for change.

Raphaelle Remy-Leleu of the group “Dare Feminism” complained during the march that France has no full-fledged ministry for women’s affairs.

The women marched shortly after Macron laid out a plan to change what he said is France’s sexist culture, protect women and punish offenders.

Remy-Leleu said that “it’s easy to mislead everybody when you don’t … give precise numbers.”

Marches were held in other French cities marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Members of the Femen activist held signs reading “Women’s Vendetta” and “Female Revenge.”

6:30 p.m.

Women have marched through central Rome to encourage others to combat violence aimed at them by men.

The noisy procession included participants who run safe houses for women escaping violent husbands or boyfriends and other groups.

Women are pushing for more attention from lawmakers, including funding, for shelters and other institutions.

Some banners held by marchers to mark an international day to focus attention on violence against women read: “Free to be” and “Free to live.”

5 p.m.

Hundreds of protesters have gathered in Turkey for women’s rights to mark a day on violence against women and girls.

Turkish police have told the group the march wouldn’t be allowed. Despite the ban, the march has started on Istanbul’s main pedestrian avenue.

The protesters, mostly women, shouted chants including “We won’t be silent” and “we aren’t afraid.” Small demonstrations took place in several Turkish cities.

Violence against women is one of the most “widespread, persistent and devastating” rights violations across the world, according to the United Nations.

Monitoring group FemicideMap reports at least 1,915 women were killed in Turkey in the past seven years. The perpetrator was a victim’s husband or boyfriend in 995 cases.

2:40 p.m.

President Emmanuel Macron has announced an initiative to address violence and harassment against women in France, with plans aimed at erasing the sense of shame that breeds silence among victims and changing France’s sexist culture.

In a speech on Saturday marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, Macron laid out a plan to encourage women to take action, strengthen laws against offenders and educating citizens on the issue — starting from nursery school.

He said that 123 women died of violence against them in France last year. Holding a moment of silence for them, he said: “It is time for shame to change camps.”

