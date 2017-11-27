Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

The Latest: Pope Francis arrives in Myanmar

November 27, 2017 2:29 am
 
1 min read
Share       

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — The Latest on Pope Francis’s trip to Myanmar and Bangladesh (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Pope Francis has arrived in Yangon for a visit to encourage tiny Catholic communities in Myanmar and Bangladesh.

He was greeted by local Catholic officials at the airport Monday afternoon. Thousands of Catholics came from across the country to Yangon, many waving to his car along the road, playing traditional music and wearing attire of their various ethnic groups.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Francis will meet separately with Myanmar’s civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, its powerful military chief and Buddhist monks during his stay in Myanmar.

He goes later in the week to Bangladesh where he will greet a delegation of Rohingya Muslims and meet with Bangladesh’s political and religious leadership in Dhaka.

Masses for the Catholic faithful and meetings with the local church hierarchy round out the itinerary in each country.

___

12:30 p.m.

Thousands of Catholics from across Myanmar have come to the nation’s biggest city of Yangon to welcome Pope Francis to the country.

        Sign up for our Open Season online chat with Walt Francis on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 11 a.m. (ET).

The pope is due to arrive Monday afternoon. His visit will include meetings with Myanmar leaders before heading to Bangladesh.

Father Brang Htoi came with 1,600 Catholics from Kachin state to welcome the pope at the airport. He says, “We are very excited to welcome him.”

Catholics are one of the smallest religious minority groups in Myanmar with over 660,000 people, just over 1 percent of the population of 52 million.

Related Topics
Business News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4237 0.0169 5.10%
L 2020 26.6253 0.0404 8.16%
L 2030 30.2784 0.0757 11.87%
L 2040 32.9077 0.0966 13.66%
L 2050 19.0287 0.0634 15.29%
G Fund 15.5033 0.0020 1.92%
F Fund 18.0844 -0.0134 3.44%
C Fund 36.5394 0.0768 16.90%
S Fund 47.6260 0.0856 14.35%
I Fund 30.4089 0.2654 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.