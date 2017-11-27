The Latest: Pope Francis arrives in Myanmar

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — The Latest on Pope Francis’s trip to Myanmar and Bangladesh (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Pope Francis has arrived in Yangon for a visit to encourage tiny Catholic communities in Myanmar and Bangladesh.

He was greeted by local Catholic officials at the airport Monday afternoon. Thousands of Catholics came from across the country to Yangon, many waving to his car along the road, playing traditional music and wearing attire of their various ethnic groups.

Francis will meet separately with Myanmar’s civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, its powerful military chief and Buddhist monks during his stay in Myanmar.

He goes later in the week to Bangladesh where he will greet a delegation of Rohingya Muslims and meet with Bangladesh’s political and religious leadership in Dhaka.

Masses for the Catholic faithful and meetings with the local church hierarchy round out the itinerary in each country.

12:30 p.m.

Thousands of Catholics from across Myanmar have come to the nation’s biggest city of Yangon to welcome Pope Francis to the country.

The pope is due to arrive Monday afternoon. His visit will include meetings with Myanmar leaders before heading to Bangladesh.

Father Brang Htoi came with 1,600 Catholics from Kachin state to welcome the pope at the airport. He says, “We are very excited to welcome him.”

Catholics are one of the smallest religious minority groups in Myanmar with over 660,000 people, just over 1 percent of the population of 52 million.