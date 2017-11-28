The Latest: Thousands at Kenya inauguration amid protests

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The Latest on the inauguration of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

President Uhuru Kenyatta arrived in stadium military truck with by protective glass shield and then greets cheering crowd from open podium.

___

11:15 a.m.

Thousands gathered Tuesday in Kenya’s largest stadium for the swearing in of President Uhuru Kenyatta after a months-long election controversy.

The ceremony began amid heavy security in parts of the capital, Nairobi, following a call by the opposition for peaceful demonstrations in memory of dozens killed by police and militia while protesting Kenyatta’s re-election.

Police used tear gas to push back Kenyatta supporters to prevent them from entering the 60,000-capacity Kasarani Stadium, even though four stands behind the VIP area were kept empty.