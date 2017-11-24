The Latest: UK police: ‘shots fired’ at busy London station

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on the incident at London’s Oxford Circus station (all times local):

5:25 p.m.

British police say they have responded to reports of “shots fired” in and around Oxford Circus subway station, but have not located any casualties.

The busy station has been closed and police have told people in the area to take shelter in stores.

The Metropolitan Police says officers were called just after 4:30 p.m. to “a number of reports of shots fired on Oxford Street and underground at Oxford Circus tube station.”

Police say officers have not found any casualties.

The force says it is responding “as if the incident is terrorist related” — but has not said whether they believe it is.

___

5:05 p.m.

British police said Friday they were responding to reports of an incident at Oxford Circus subway station, one of London’s busiest.

British Transport Police tweeted just after 4:40 p.m. that officers were are on the scene.

Witnesses on social media reported people running into nearby shops and pubs for shelter.

Transit authorities say the station has been evacuated and trains are not stopping there.

Transport police advised people to avoid the area, which was packed with commuters and shoppers at the end of the working week and amid Black Friday sales.