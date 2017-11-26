Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Thousands protest Romania’s tax, justice laws

November 26, 2017 1:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Thousands have protested in Romania’s capital against planned changes to the justice system they say will allow high-level corruption to go unpunished and a tax overhaul that could lead to lower wages.

Protesters briefly scuffled with mounted police in Bucharest, and they blew whistles Sunday and called the ruling Social Democratic Party “the red plague.” Prosecutors recently froze party leader Liviu Dragnea’s assets amid a probe into misuse of European Union funds.

It was the latest protest over government plans to revamp the justice system. Demonstrators also oppose a law that will shift social security taxes to the employee. The government says it will boost revenues.

Vasile Grigore, a 42-year-old doctor said: “We don’t want our country to be run by people who are being prosecuted, incompetent and uneducated.”

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4237 0.0169 5.10%
L 2020 26.6253 0.0404 8.16%
L 2030 30.2784 0.0757 11.87%
L 2040 32.9077 0.0966 13.66%
L 2050 19.0287 0.0634 15.29%
G Fund 15.5033 0.0020 1.92%
F Fund 18.0844 -0.0134 3.44%
C Fund 36.5394 0.0768 16.90%
S Fund 47.6260 0.0856 14.35%
I Fund 30.4089 0.2654 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.