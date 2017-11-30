Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Turkey: trial of banker is plot schemed by US-based cleric

November 30, 2017 4:43 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A government minister has branded the New York trial of a Turkish banker on charges of violation of sanctions against Iran, as a new attempt by U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen to harm Turkey’s government.

Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag told state-run Anadolu Agency on Thursday that Turkish-Iranian gold trader Reza Zarrab was under pressure to slander Turkey.

Zarrab has pleaded guilty and is now cooperating with U.S. investigators against Halkbank’s former deputy chief. He testified on Wednesday that he paid over $50 million in bribes to Turkey’s finance minister in 2012 for his help in laundering Iranian money.

Turkey claims the U.S. judiciary has been influenced by a network led by Gulen and calls the trial a sham.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Ankara accuses Gulen of orchestrating last year’s failed coup. Gulen denies involvement.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy Secretary Spencer tours USS America

Today in History

1967: Defense Secretary McNamara resigns

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4486 0.0003 5.10%
L 2020 26.6827 0.0018 8.16%
L 2030 30.3843 0.0050 11.87%
L 2040 33.0421 0.0070 13.66%
L 2050 19.1169 0.0053 15.29%
G Fund 15.5083 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0577 -0.0337 3.44%
C Fund 36.8818 -0.0089 16.90%
S Fund 48.0576 0.0625 14.35%
I Fund 30.3231 0.0359 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.