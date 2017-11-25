Listen Live Sports

US cutting off its supply of arms to Kurds fighting in Syria

November 25, 2017 3:00 am
 
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The United States will cut off its supply of arms to Kurdish fighters in Syria, a move by President Donald Trump that is sure to please Turkey but further alienate Syrian Kurds who have borne much of the fight against the Islamic State group.

In a phone call Friday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trump said he’d “given clear instructions” that the Kurds will receive no more weapons. That description of the call comes from a Turkish official.

The White House confirmed the decision in a cryptic statement that said Trump had informed Erdogan of “pending adjustments to the military support provided to our partners on the ground in Syria.”

The move could help ease strained tensions between the U.S. and Turkey.

