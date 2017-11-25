White House condemns Pakistan’s release of militant suspect

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The White House is calling the release of a U.S.-wanted militant by Pakistan a “step in the wrong direction” for U.S.-Pakistan relations and says a refusal to re-arrest him would have serious repercussions for bilateral ties and Pakistan’s reputation.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement the U.S. “strongly condemns” the release of Hafiz Saeed from house arrest. She’s calling for his “immediate re-arrest and prosecution.”

Sanders says the release “sends a deeply troubling message” about Pakistan’s commitment to combatting terrorism.

Saeed is allegedly the founder of a banned group linked to the 2008 Mumbai, India, attack that killed 168 people. He has been designated a terrorist by the U.S. Justice Department. The U.S. has a $10 million reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction.