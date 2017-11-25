Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

White House condemns Pakistan’s release of militant suspect

November 25, 2017 12:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The White House is calling the release of a U.S.-wanted militant by Pakistan a “step in the wrong direction” for U.S.-Pakistan relations and says a refusal to re-arrest him would have serious repercussions for bilateral ties and Pakistan’s reputation.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement the U.S. “strongly condemns” the release of Hafiz Saeed from house arrest. She’s calling for his “immediate re-arrest and prosecution.”

Sanders says the release “sends a deeply troubling message” about Pakistan’s commitment to combatting terrorism.

Saeed is allegedly the founder of a banned group linked to the 2008 Mumbai, India, attack that killed 168 people. He has been designated a terrorist by the U.S. Justice Department. The U.S. has a $10 million reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are implementing federal data strategies.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4237 0.0169 5.10%
L 2020 26.6253 0.0404 8.16%
L 2030 30.2784 0.0757 11.87%
L 2040 32.9077 0.0966 13.66%
L 2050 19.0287 0.0634 15.29%
G Fund 15.5033 0.0020 1.92%
F Fund 18.0844 -0.0134 3.44%
C Fund 36.5394 0.0768 16.90%
S Fund 47.6260 0.0856 14.35%
I Fund 30.4089 0.2654 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.