Zimbabwe, facing new leader, wonders ‘Where is Mugabe?’

November 23, 2017 1:39 am
 
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — As Zimbabwe prepares to swear in a new leader after 37 years, attention is turning to the fate of Robert Mugabe and his wife.

The 93-year-old Mugabe, who resigned on Tuesday as lawmakers began impeaching him, has not been seen outside a few photographs since his stunning speech to the nation on Sunday night in which he defied calls to step down.

He is said to remain in the capital, Harare, with former first lady Grace but it is not clear under what terms. Some are wondering whether he has secured guarantees of protection, including immunity from prosecution.

Longtime deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa, fired by Mugabe earlier this month, is set to be sworn in Friday after making a triumphant return to the country. He greeted a cheering crowd Wednesday night.

