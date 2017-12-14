Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Aid group: At least 6,700 Rohingya killed in Myanmar

December 14, 2017 2:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BANGKOK (AP) — International aid group Doctors Without Borders says its field survey has found at least 6,700 Rohingya Muslims were killed between August and September in a crackdown by Myanmar’s security forces.

The group, known by its French acronym MSF, says the survey it conducted in refugee camps in Bangladesh estimated that at least 9,000 Rohingya died in Myanmar’s Rakhine state between Aug. 25 and Sept. 24. About 630,000 Rohingya have fled Myanmar into Bangladesh to escape what the United Nations has called “ethnic cleansing.”

The estimate of the number of deaths announced by the group compares to Myanmar’s government figure of 400 in September as a result of attacks on police posts by Rohingya militants.

MSF says the dead included at least 730 children younger than 5.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver performs underwater cutting operations

Today in History

1918: Wilson makes first presidential visit to Europe

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4986 0.0065 5.76%
L 2020 26.7833 0.0113 9.23%
L 2030 30.5517 0.0168 13.61%
L 2040 33.2467 0.0206 15.71%
L 2050 19.2454 0.0126 17.63%
G Fund 15.5224 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1246 0.0564 3.33%
C Fund 37.4304 -0.0160 20.49%
S Fund 47.9083 0.0829 17.67%
I Fund 30.3682 0.0502 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.