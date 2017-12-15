Listen Live Sports

All victims identified in bus-train collision in France

December 15, 2017 3:40 am
 
PARIS (AP) — French authorities said all four children killed in a crash involving a regional train and a school bus close to the border with Spain have been identified. The families of the deceased have also been notified.

Philippe Vignes, the head of the local authority in the Pyrenees-Orientales, said on BFM television that eight people remained in serious condition Friday, including seven children and the bus driver.

Twelve others suffered less serious injuries.

The bus was carrying around 20 children aged between 11 and 15.

Investigators were working to determine the causes of the accident at the crossing in Millas.

Vignes said he could not confirm whether the crossing railway barriers were closed or opened when the accident happened.

He said “there are contradictory rumors. We need to be very careful.”

