Anti-nuclear Nobel Peace group opens display of paper birds

December 9, 2017 7:16 am
 
OSLO, Norway (AP) — The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, the recipient on this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, has installed a 1,000 red paper cranes outside the Norwegian Parliament before formally receiving the prize.

The cranes were made by children in Hiroshima, Japan, site of the world’s first atomic bomb attack.

ICAN executive director Beatrice Fihn said at the Saturday installation that “Right now we see the threats of using nuclear weapons being increased. States are actively making these threats — to kill hundreds of thousands of civilians. This is not a joke. This is a real threat that we need to fix and this is fixable. We can fix this.”

The prize is to be formally presented on Sunday.

