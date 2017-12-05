AU to help evacuate 15,000 migrants from Libya this year

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The African Union and member states will repatriate more than 15,000 migrants stranded in Libya by the end of the year amid outrage over recent footage that showed migrants being auctioned off as slaves.

Between 400,000 and 700,000 African migrants are said to be in dozens of camps across Libya, often under inhumane conditions.

The International Organization for Migration says more than 423,000 migrants have been identified in Libya, most of them from impoverished countries across sub-Saharan Africa.

Libya’s modern-day slavery came to international attention after the CNN footage showed migrants being auctioned off for as little as $400.

Nigeria is among the countries already bringing hundreds of citizens home. The government says another 250 Nigerians are on their way back from Libya on Tuesday.