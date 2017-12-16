Listen Live Sports

Austrian coalition deal on new gov’t presented to president

December 16, 2017 7:11 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — The leaders of conservative and nationalist parties in Austria have presented their coalition deal to the country’s president for approval after concluding negotiations on forming a new government that will shift the country to the right.

Sebastian Kurz, head of the Austrian People’s Party, will become chancellor under the agreement reached Friday night, while right-wing Freedom Party leader Heinz-Christian Strache will be vice chancellor.

Before meeting with President Alexander Van der Bellen on Saturday, Kurz said “we have a good and strong team.”

Following their talks, Van der Bellen said they all agreed it’s “in the national interest of Austria to remain at the center of a strong European Union and to actively participate in the future development of the European Union.”

Coalition plans were to be announced later Saturday.

