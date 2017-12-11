Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Baby milk maker orders global recall over salmonella fears

December 11, 2017 3:49 am
 
PARIS (AP) — French baby-milk maker Lactalis has ordered a global recall of millions of products over fears of salmonella bacteria contamination.

The company, one of the largest dairy products group in the world, says it has been warned by health authorities in France that 26 infants have become sick since Dec. 1.

Spokesman company Michel Nalet told The Associated Press on Monday that the “precautionary” recall both in France and abroad affects “several million” products made since mid-February. The company said a possible source of the outbreak has been identified in a tower used to dry out the milk at a production site.

Lactalis employs 75,000 employees in 85 countries, with a turnover of 17 billion euros ($20 billion.)

The symptoms of salmonella infection include abdominal cramps, diarrhea and fever.

