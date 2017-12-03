Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Bali volcano emits wispy plume of steam, flights resume

December 3, 2017 8:52 pm
 
KARANGASEM, Indonesia (AP) — Gushing ash from Bali’s Mount Agung volcano has dissipated into a wispy plume of steam, and Australian airlines that canceled some flights to the Indonesian resort island on the weekend have returned to near-normal schedules.

Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency said Monday the volcano remains at its highest alert level but most of Bali is safe for tourists.

The exclusion zone around the volcano still extends 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the crater in some directions. More than 55,000 people are living in shelters.

Airlines Jetstar and Virgin Australia, which canceled flights over the weekend even as the ash cloud shrank dramatically, said they were resuming services Monday.

Tens of thousands of tourists were stranded when ash closed the Bali international airport for nearly three days last week.

