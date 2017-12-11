Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Boring machine catches fire in Austrian tunnel, 18 in hiding

December 11, 2017 3:33 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian media are reporting that a tunnel-boring machine has caught fire at the construction site of a railway tunnel under the Alps that will link Austria with Italy.

Public broadcaster ORF reported Monday that about 50 workers were in the tunnel at the time the fire broke out. It said 18 of them whom officials initially were unable to contact are believed to have taken shelter in a container inside the tunnel. It said the blaze has apparently been extinguished.

The Brenner tunnel is supposed to be completed in 2025, cutting journey times between Innsbruck and northern Italy.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Related Topics
Business News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

SecDef Mattis cheers on Army football team

Today in History

1941: FDR delivers 'date which will live in infamy' speech

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4730 0.0193 5.76%
L 2020 26.7293 0.0469 9.23%
L 2030 30.4584 0.0885 13.61%
L 2040 33.1307 0.1128 15.71%
L 2050 19.1714 0.0737 17.63%
G Fund 15.5174 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0783 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.2675 0.2074 20.49%
S Fund 47.9175 0.1597 17.67%
I Fund 30.1497 0.1135 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.