Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Dutch police: Suspect in 2 deadly stabbings knew a victim

December 15, 2017 9:29 am
 
< a min read
Share       

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police say that a 37-year-old man suspected of involvement in two deadly stabbings in the southern Dutch border city of Maastricht knew at least one of the victims.

The suspect was arrested late Thursday in a mosque in Maastricht shortly after a man and a woman were killed and two other people were injured.

Police spokesman Jack van Kleef said Friday that the suspect knew at least one of the victims, but would not elaborate as it is still under investigation.

Van Kleef says the suspect is in hospital recovering from light head injuries and has not been questioned.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring implications of the cybersecurity executive order.

Advertisement

The victims’ identities were not immediately released. Van Kleef would not confirm local media reports that the victims were of Syrian descent.

Police have ruled out terrorism as a motive.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Family plays with Discovery Agents app in national forest

Today in History

Dec. 15, 1998: House announces Clinton impeachment

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4853 -0.0133 5.76%
L 2020 26.7477 -0.0356 9.23%
L 2030 30.4804 -0.0713 13.61%
L 2040 33.1537 -0.0930 15.71%
L 2050 19.1832 -0.0622 17.63%
G Fund 15.5234 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1345 0.0099 3.33%
C Fund 37.2839 -0.1465 20.49%
S Fund 47.5187 -0.3896 17.67%
I Fund 30.3193 -0.0489 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.