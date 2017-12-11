Listen Live Sports

EU, Israel meet on peace process, status of Jerusalem

December 11, 2017 2:52 am
 
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini is meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address the issues of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and the chances of reinvigorating negotiations on the peace process.

Mogherini has joined many EU leaders in expressing disapproval of the U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. She said during a joint media address Monday that “the only realistic solution to the conflict between Israel and Palestine is based on two states with Jerusalem as the capital of both.”

Netanyahu insisted that what U.S. President Donald Trump did was “put facts squarely on the table. Peace is based on reality.”

He said the reality of seeing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital “doesn’t obviate peace, it makes peace possible.”

