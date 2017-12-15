Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

EU official: unprecedented step warning Poland is likely

December 15, 2017 6:08 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BRUSSELS (AP) — A top European Union official says the bloc’s executive Commission will decide next week whether to trigger an unprecedented procedure against Poland that could see the country lose its voting rights in the EU.

The step has been discussed in reaction to new Polish bills overhauling the judicial system which the EU sees as a violation of fundamental European values.

EU budget commissioner Guenther Oettinger told Germany’s Deutschlandfunk radio Friday: “Whether we will take this step, my colleagues and I will have to decide next Wednesday.”

But he said “a lot speaks” for it happening, in what would be a first for the bloc.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring implications of the cybersecurity executive order.

Advertisement

Poland’s new Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has been trying to persuade leaders at an EU summit in Brussels that the bills do not violate democratic values.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Family plays with Discovery Agents app in national forest

Today in History

Dec. 14, 1962: Mariner 2 flies by Venus

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4853 -0.0133 5.76%
L 2020 26.7477 -0.0356 9.23%
L 2030 30.4804 -0.0713 13.61%
L 2040 33.1537 -0.0930 15.71%
L 2050 19.1832 -0.0622 17.63%
G Fund 15.5234 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1345 0.0099 3.33%
C Fund 37.2839 -0.1465 20.49%
S Fund 47.5187 -0.3896 17.67%
I Fund 30.3193 -0.0489 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.