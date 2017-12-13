Listen Live Sports

EU Parliament votes against banning key kebab additive

December 13, 2017 7:40 am
 
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Parliament narrowly defeated plans to ban an additive that is considered key in industrial meats for the popular doner kebab.

Needing an absolute majority of at least 376 votes for a ban on phosphates, the legislature fell 3 votes short on Wednesday.

The decision had been hotly awaited by the doner kebab industry, which says it needs the phosphates for to keep the frozen meat juicy, tender and tasty for consumption. Others argued that the phosphates were a health risk for cardiovascular diseases.

The vote was 373-272 with 30 abstentions.

