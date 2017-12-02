Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Final death toll in Somalia’s worst attack is 512 people

December 2, 2017 8:29 am
 
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The final death toll in October’s massive truck bombing in Somalia’s capital is 512 people, according to the committee tasked with looking into the country’s worst-ever attack.

The committee’s report, obtained by The Associated Press, says another 312 people were wounded in the Mogadishu bombing and 62 people remain missing.

Somalia’s government has blamed the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group for the Oct. 14 attack, which struck a crowded street.

The bombing appalled Somalis, with some calling it their “9/11.” Thousands later marched in defiance against the extremist group, while the president announced a new military offensive.

Al-Shabab often attacks high-profile areas in Mogadishu. The extremist group has been targeted this year by nearly 30 U.S. military drone strikes after the Trump administration approved expanded operations against it.

