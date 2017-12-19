Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
France passes law to ban all oil and gas production by 2040

December 19, 2017 1:47 pm
 
PARIS (AP) — France’s parliament has approved a law banning all exploration and production of oil and natural gas by 2040 within the country and its overseas territories.

Under that law that passed a final vote on Tuesday, existing drilling permits will not be renewed and no new exploration licenses will be granted.

The French government claims the ban is a world first. However, it is largely symbolic since oil and gas produced in France accounts for just 1 percent of domestic consumption. The rest is imported.

Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot says the law shows “current generations can take care of future generations.”

The ban is part of a larger plan to wean the French economy from fossil fuels and to fulfill France’s commitments under the Paris climate agreement to curb global warming.

The Associated Press

