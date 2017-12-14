Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

4 children killed in bus-train collision in southern France

December 14, 2017 1:44 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — A regional train hit a school bus on a crossing in southern France Thursday, killing four children and critically injuring seven other people on the bus, the French interior ministry said. It was one of the worst rail accidents in France in years.

Photos from the scene tweeted by a local television station showed the train derailed and the bus shorn in half — with first responders gathered around.

It was not immediately clear why the accident happened. France’s SNCF national rail authority said witnesses described the crossing gates as functioning properly.

The school bus was carrying around 20 children aged between 11 and 15, the local authority said.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Nine other people on the bus and three on the train had less severe injuries.

It happened on a railway crossing in the small village of Millas, some 15 kilometers (9 miles) west of Perpignan, close to the border with Spain.

An SNCF official told The Associated Press that the train normally travels at 80 kilometers per hour at that location.

The official said “several witnesses said the barrier was down” at the time of the crash. She said 25 people were on the train at the time of the crash, and are “totally shocked.”

Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne and Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer were at the scene Thursday evening along with 70 firefighters, 10 emergency ambulances and four helicopters.

Blanquer tweeted “France is in mourning.”

        More senior executive reassignments are likely coming, Interior deputy says

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe was on an airplane en route.

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted: “All my thoughts go to the victims of this terrible accident and their families. The government is fully mobilized to give them emergency help.”

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver performs underwater cutting operations

Today in History

Dec. 14, 1962: Mariner 2 flies by Venus

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4986 0.0065 5.76%
L 2020 26.7833 0.0113 9.23%
L 2030 30.5517 0.0168 13.61%
L 2040 33.2467 0.0206 15.71%
L 2050 19.2454 0.0126 17.63%
G Fund 15.5224 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1246 0.0564 3.33%
C Fund 37.4304 -0.0160 20.49%
S Fund 47.9083 0.0829 17.67%
I Fund 30.3682 0.0502 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.