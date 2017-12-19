Listen Live Sports

Fresh protest in Romania over legal system changes

December 19, 2017 10:31 am
 
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Dozens of judges and prosecutors have staged another protest against lawmakers who are currently passing laws that they say will stymie the legal system.

Judicial officials gathered outside the main court in the Black Sea city of Constanta Tuesday. Prosecutor Viorel Gabriel Teliceanu said his colleagues would not be intimidated by the proposals because: “We are not afraid; we are no longer living under communism.”

Meanwhile Tuesday, senators approved an amendment obliging the state to seek damages from prosecutors and judges in the case of a judicial error made “in bad faith” or due to “grave negligence.”

On Monday, hundreds of judges and prosecutors staged demonstrations outside courts in the capital, Bucharest, and other cities.

Among other proposed changes are a move to ban public statements about investigations and trials.

