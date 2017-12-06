Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Gay marriage advocates celebrate ahead of Australian vote

December 6, 2017 11:39 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Gay rights advocates celebrated outside Australia’s Parliament House on Thursday in anticipation of same-sex marriage being legalized within hours.

Scores of men and women joined in singing ahead of what was scheduled to be Parliament’s final sitting day of the year.

“It’s an historic day for Australia today and I think the celebrations around the country when we finally … achieve marriage equality are going to be immense,” Janet Rice said. Rice is a minor Greens party senator who was only able to remain married to her transgender wife of 31 years, Penny, because Penny remained listed as male on her birth certificate.

Penny Wong, an opposition Labor Party senator who has two children with her lesbian partner, said: “I am feeling happy.”

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

The House of Representatives is widely expected to vote to at allow same-sex marriage across the nation.

The Senate passed the same legislation last week 43 votes to 12.

The only potential obstacle to the law passing on Thursday would be if marriage equality opponents managed to amend the legislation. The amended legislation would then have to go back to the Senate for ratification.

Gay rights advocates applauded from the public gallery on Thursday as amendment after amendment was voted down.

Government Leader in the House Christopher Pyne apologized to gay marriage supporters in the public gallery who had traveled to Canberra that the issue was not resolved after four hours of debate.

The debate was temporarily adjourned, but Pyne assured the supporters: “We’ll have a vote on it this evening.”

        Get the latest government shutdown news.

Gay marriage was endorsed by 62 percent of Australian voters who responded to a government-commissioned postal ballot by last month.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Webb telescope emerges from cryogenic test chamber

Today in History

1884: Washington Monument completed

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4419 -0.0072 5.76%
L 2020 26.6514 -0.0212 9.23%
L 2030 30.3081 -0.0445 13.61%
L 2040 32.9372 -0.0588 15.71%
L 2050 19.0433 -0.0399 17.63%
G Fund 15.5154 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1173 0.0235 3.33%
C Fund 36.9450 -0.0032 20.49%
S Fund 47.3794 -0.2095 17.67%
I Fund 29.9801 -0.1833 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.