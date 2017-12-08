Listen Live Sports

Gay marriage becomes law in Australia; weddings start in Jan

December 8, 2017 2:23 am
 
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Gay marriage in Australia has become a law as the prime minister gained a final signature on a bill hours after it was overwhelming endorsed by Parliament, and the nation started planning weddings that can take place in a month.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull traveled to Government House where Governor-General Peter Cosgrove signed the bill into law on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II, Australia’s constitutional head of state.

Cosgrove’s signature makes gay marriage legal in Australia from Saturday, when same-sex couples who wed overseas will be recognized as married under Australian law.

Turnbull says couples who intend to marry must give a calendar-month notice, making gay weddings legal on Jan. 9.

