Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

German passenger train crashes into freight train, 5 injured

December 5, 2017 3:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say five people were injured after a passenger train hit a freight train in a western town near Duesseldorf.

The Meerbusch fire department said Tuesday about 150 people were on board the regional commuter train when it ran into the freight train on the same track near the town’s station.

None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

Photos released by the Meerbusch fire department showed the passenger train partially derailed but still upright.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Related Topics
Business News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA catches supermoon over D.C.

Today in History

1964: First Medal of Honor awarded for service in Vietnam

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 04, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4614 0.0022 5.76%
L 2020 26.7065 0.0020 9.23%
L 2030 30.4214 0.0004 13.61%
L 2040 33.0860 -0.0010 15.71%
L 2050 19.1437 -0.0012 17.63%
G Fund 15.5134 0.0031 2.12%
F Fund 18.0703 -0.0109 3.33%
C Fund 37.0851 -0.0387 20.49%
S Fund 47.9553 -0.1598 17.67%
I Fund 30.2285 0.1072 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.