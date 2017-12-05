German passenger train crashes into freight train, 5 injured

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say five people were injured after a passenger train hit a freight train in a western town near Duesseldorf.

The Meerbusch fire department said Tuesday about 150 people were on board the regional commuter train when it ran into the freight train on the same track near the town’s station.

None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

Photos released by the Meerbusch fire department showed the passenger train partially derailed but still upright.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.