Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Greek islanders protest in Athens over migrant overcrowding

December 5, 2017 8:19 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Residents and officials from three eastern Aegean Greek islands have demonstrated outside Greece’s ministry for migration, protesting the increasingly precarious and overcrowded conditions for newly arriving migrants and refugees.

The mayors of Lesbos, Chios and Samos, along with dozens of locals, travelled to the mainland to protest outside the ministry Tuesday, demanding the government take measures to reduce overcrowding.

Under a European Union-Turkey deal reached last year to reduce the migratory flow, those arriving on Greek islands from the Turkish coast are held in camps on the islands and face deportation back to Turkey unless they successfully apply for asylum in Greece.

The lengthy process has led to severe overcrowding. On Lesbos, for example, more than 6,500 people are stuck in facilities with a capacity of just over 2,300.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from SBA, NARA and GSA share how to keep data secure in a hybrid environment

Advertisement

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA catches supermoon over D.C.

Today in History

1964: First Medal of Honor awarded for service in Vietnam

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 04, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4614 0.0022 5.76%
L 2020 26.7065 0.0020 9.23%
L 2030 30.4214 0.0004 13.61%
L 2040 33.0860 -0.0010 15.71%
L 2050 19.1437 -0.0012 17.63%
G Fund 15.5134 0.0031 2.12%
F Fund 18.0703 -0.0109 3.33%
C Fund 37.0851 -0.0387 20.49%
S Fund 47.9553 -0.1598 17.67%
I Fund 30.2285 0.1072 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.