Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Greek workers walk off their jobs for 24-hour general strike

December 14, 2017 2:39 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek workers have walked off their jobs for a 24-hour general strike that is shutting services across the country and suspending ferry services to and from the islands.

Unions called Thursday’s strike to protest austerity measures that will continue beyond next year’s end of Greece’s third international bailout package.

State-run hospitals were accepting only emergency cases as medical staff joined the strike, while state schools remained shut. Public transport was operating only for certain hours during the day, while airlines rescheduled and cancelled flights as some airport staff joined the labor action with a four-hour work stoppage.

Greece has been dependent on bailouts since 2010. In return for billions of euros in emergency loans, successive governments have had to impose stringent spending cuts, tax hikes and structural reforms.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver performs underwater cutting operations

Today in History

1918: Wilson makes first presidential visit to Europe

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4986 0.0065 5.76%
L 2020 26.7833 0.0113 9.23%
L 2030 30.5517 0.0168 13.61%
L 2040 33.2467 0.0206 15.71%
L 2050 19.2454 0.0126 17.63%
G Fund 15.5224 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1246 0.0564 3.33%
C Fund 37.4304 -0.0160 20.49%
S Fund 47.9083 0.0829 17.67%
I Fund 30.3682 0.0502 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.