Honduran opposition challenges election results at deadline

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — The challenger in Honduras’ still unresolved presidential election has filed a challenge to the Nov. 26 contest that seeks to annul the results and requests a recount.

Salvador Nasralla, candidate of the opposition alliance, and his campaign team handed over the paperwork with just minutes to spare before a midnight deadline expired Friday.

Honduras’ electoral court’s original tally put President Juan Orlando Hernandez ahead by more than 52,000 votes or 1.6 percent. But in an electoral process plagued by problems that dragged on for days, both candidates declared themselves winner.

Nasralla says he doesn’t expect their challenge to go anywhere, but sees it as a necessary step before he takes the case abroad to international authorities.

International observers had urged the opposition to challenge the election through existing channels.