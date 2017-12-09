Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Honduran opposition challenges election results at deadline

December 9, 2017 1:35 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — The challenger in Honduras’ still unresolved presidential election has filed a challenge to the Nov. 26 contest that seeks to annul the results and requests a recount.

Salvador Nasralla, candidate of the opposition alliance, and his campaign team handed over the paperwork with just minutes to spare before a midnight deadline expired Friday.

Honduras’ electoral court’s original tally put President Juan Orlando Hernandez ahead by more than 52,000 votes or 1.6 percent. But in an electoral process plagued by problems that dragged on for days, both candidates declared themselves winner.

Nasralla says he doesn’t expect their challenge to go anywhere, but sees it as a necessary step before he takes the case abroad to international authorities.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

International observers had urged the opposition to challenge the election through existing channels.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

SecDef Mattis cheers on Army football team

Today in History

1941: FDR delivers 'date which will live in infamy' speech

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4730 0.0193 5.76%
L 2020 26.7293 0.0469 9.23%
L 2030 30.4584 0.0885 13.61%
L 2040 33.1307 0.1128 15.71%
L 2050 19.1714 0.0737 17.63%
G Fund 15.5174 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0783 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.2675 0.2074 20.49%
S Fund 47.9175 0.1597 17.67%
I Fund 30.1497 0.1135 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.