Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Honduran president holds lead as vote count nears end

December 4, 2017 8:24 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez held on to a lead of more than 52,000 votes in the country’s hotly-disputed presidential race, with less than 0.04 percent of ballots left to be counted.

Eight out of 1,031 ballot boxes that presented “inconsistencies” had not yet been opened, but the count was being conducted without the presence of representatives of opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla.

Nasralla has called for a broader recount and a redo of the entire vote.

With about 96.96 percent of the votes tallied by the country’s electoral tribunal early Monday, Hernandez had a lead of 43 percent to Nasralla’s 41.4 percent.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from Air Force, DISA and DIA share insights on defense cloud computing

Advertisement

Nasralla said Sunday that the tribunal is not “an independent organism and as such, is neither credible nor trustworthy for the people.”

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors man the rails in Rio de Janeiro

Today in History

1945: Senate approves US participation in United Nations

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4592 -0.0110 5.76%
L 2020 26.7045 -0.0325 9.23%
L 2030 30.4210 -0.0676 13.61%
L 2040 33.0870 -0.0881 15.71%
L 2050 19.1449 -0.0593 17.63%
G Fund 15.5103 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0812 0.0521 3.33%
C Fund 37.1238 -0.0737 20.49%
S Fund 48.1151 -0.1247 17.67%
I Fund 30.1213 -0.2477 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.