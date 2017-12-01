Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Hong Kong businessman denied bail in bribery case

December 1, 2017 11:10 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — A former Hong Kong government official was denied bail on Friday in a U.S. case accusing of him using bribes to secure business deals.

Dr. Chi Ping Patrick Ho was jailed last week after being charged with paying bribes on behalf of a Chinese energy conglomerate to the president of Chad and the Ugandan foreign minister.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Debra Freeman rejected a bid by lawyers for the 68-year-old Ho to have him released on $1 million bond and put under home detention with electronic monitoring at a rented Manhattan apartment, saying she agreed with prosecutors’ argument that he was a flight risk.

Ho’s attorney said he would appeal the bail decision.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Ho, 68, of Hong Kong, and Cheikh Gadio, 61, of Senegal, were charged in Manhattan federal court with violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, international money laundering and conspiracy.

Prosecutors allege that Ho hatched the scheme at the United Nations when the Ugandan foreign minister was president of the U.N. General Assembly. Beginning in October 2014, the pair arranged bribes to secure business advantages for a Shanghai-headquartered multibillion-dollar conglomerate that operates internationally in the energy and financial sectors, court papers say.

Arguing against bail on Friday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Richenthal told the judge that Ho is worth up to $8 million, has no ties to the United States and is facing more than 10 years in prison if convicted.

“His incentive to flee is massive,” Richenthal said. “His ability to flee is massive.”

He also argued that the officials Ho allegedly bribed would have incentive to help him get out of the United States and into countries without extradition treaties, he said.

“There are a lot of people who would rather not see what the defendant did aired in open court,” he said.

        Get the latest government shutdown news.

Defense attorney Edward Kim described his client as a respected U.S.- trained eye doctor and former cabinet-level official in Hong Kong, where he served as home affairs secretary.

“To flee would be a disgrace,” Kim said. “It would destroy everything he worked for. It would destroy his reputation.”

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Customs and Border Protection K-9 inspects mail room

Today in History

1824: House elects John Q. Adams president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4592 -0.0110 5.76%
L 2020 26.7045 -0.0325 9.23%
L 2030 30.4210 -0.0676 13.61%
L 2040 33.0870 -0.0881 15.71%
L 2050 19.1449 -0.0593 17.63%
G Fund 15.5103 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0812 0.0521 3.33%
C Fund 37.1238 -0.0737 20.49%
S Fund 48.1151 -0.1247 17.67%
I Fund 30.1213 -0.2477 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.