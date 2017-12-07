Listen Live Sports

Ireland’s government expects UK to make new Brexit proposal

December 7, 2017 4:40 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Ireland’s government expects Britain to make a new proposal on Brexit by Friday as officials in London struggle to resolve issues surrounding the Irish border that are stalling talks with the European Union.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is under pressure to persuade EU leaders who meet next week to declare that sufficient progress has been made on divorce issues, such as the Irish border, so that trade talks can begin. Business leaders warn further delays will cause trouble for companies as they plan for the future.

Ireland’s prime minister, Leo Varadkar, said Wednesday he hopes May will submit a new formal written offer “tonight or tomorrow.”

Disagreements about how to treat the border between the Republic of Ireland and the U.K. province of Northern Ireland derailed an earlier proposal.

