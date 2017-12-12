Israel survey finds deep divisions, displeasure with leaders

JERUSALEM (AP) — It’s no secret that Israel is a deeply polarized nation, with its prime minister facing a slew of corruption allegations, the peace process at a standstill and the government moving to stifle critics.

But a new survey released on Tuesday shows just how divided the country has become. Seventy-two percent of left-wing voters fear Israel’s democracy is in danger, an even higher figure than the 65 percent of Arab citizens who feel that way.

The annual Israeli Democracy Index interviewed 1,024 people in May and had a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points. The margin increased to 3.4 points for Jewish respondents and 7.9 points for the smaller Arab sample size.

The survey found that 68 percent of all respondents felt that parliament members don’t perform their duties properly.