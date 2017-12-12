Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Israel survey finds deep divisions, displeasure with leaders

December 12, 2017 3:31 am
 
< a min read
Share       

JERUSALEM (AP) — It’s no secret that Israel is a deeply polarized nation, with its prime minister facing a slew of corruption allegations, the peace process at a standstill and the government moving to stifle critics.

But a new survey released on Tuesday shows just how divided the country has become. Seventy-two percent of left-wing voters fear Israel’s democracy is in danger, an even higher figure than the 65 percent of Arab citizens who feel that way.

The annual Israeli Democracy Index interviewed 1,024 people in May and had a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points. The margin increased to 3.4 points for Jewish respondents and 7.9 points for the smaller Arab sample size.

The survey found that 68 percent of all respondents felt that parliament members don’t perform their duties properly.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HUD Secretary Carson shoots pool at Michigan Boys and Girls Club

Today in History

1941: Germany, Italy declare war on US

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4885 0.0155 5.76%
L 2020 26.7641 0.0348 9.23%
L 2030 30.5209 0.0625 13.61%
L 2040 33.2092 0.0785 15.71%
L 2050 19.2222 0.0508 17.63%
G Fund 15.5204 0.0030 2.12%
F Fund 18.0767 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.3873 0.1198 20.49%
S Fund 47.9302 0.0127 17.67%
I Fund 30.2946 0.1449 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.