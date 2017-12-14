Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Israeli drugmaker Teva to cut quarter of global work force

December 14, 2017 7:17 am
 
< a min read
Share       

JERUSALEM (AP) — Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., the world’s largest generic drugmaker, says it is laying off 14,000 workers as part of a global restructuring.

The company said Thursday that the layoffs represent over 25 percent of its global work force. The job cuts are to occur over the next two years, with most of them expected in 2018.

In a letter to employees, Chief Executive Kare Schultz says the restructuring is “crucial to restoring our financial security and stabilizing our business.”

Teva’s bottom line has been hit by the expiration of patents on Copaxone, a drug for multiple sclerosis; pricing pressure on its core generics business and a $35 billion debt load taken on in its acquisition of the generics business of Allergan.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring implications of the cybersecurity executive order.

Advertisement

Teva’s stock has skidded nearly 60 percent this year.

Related Topics
Business News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver performs underwater cutting operations

Today in History

Dec. 14, 1962: Mariner 2 flies by Venus

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4986 0.0065 5.76%
L 2020 26.7833 0.0113 9.23%
L 2030 30.5517 0.0168 13.61%
L 2040 33.2467 0.0206 15.71%
L 2050 19.2454 0.0126 17.63%
G Fund 15.5224 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1246 0.0564 3.33%
C Fund 37.4304 -0.0160 20.49%
S Fund 47.9083 0.0829 17.67%
I Fund 30.3682 0.0502 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.