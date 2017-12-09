Israeli strikes kill 2 Hamas men after Gaza rocket attack

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza officials say two Hamas members have been killed in Israeli airstrikes following a rocket attack on Israel.

The Israeli military says it targeted four Hamas facilities early Saturday in response to rockets fired the previous day, including one that landed in the town of Sderot without causing casualties or major damage.

The military says it struck military warehouses and weapons manufacturing sites. Hamas says it recovered the bodies of two of its men.

Israel considers Hamas responsible for all rocket fire emanating from Gaza, which is home to other armed groups.

Advertisement

The conflagration was the latest fallout from President Donald Trump’s announcement recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. Palestinians clashed with Israeli troops in dozens of West Bank hotspots Friday and along the Gaza border, where two were killed.