Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Journalist reported missing in Tanzania

December 4, 2017 11:11 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DODOMA, Tanzania (AP) — A news organization in Tanzania says one of its journalists is missing after he was kidnapped from his home.

Francis Nanai, executive director of Mwananchi Communications Limited, said Monday their reporter Azory Gwanda, 42, was reportedly kidnapped Nov. 21 in Kibiti town near the commercial hub of Dar es Salaam.

Nanai said “last contact” with the Mwananchi newspaper reporter was Nov. 20 and “all his three mobile numbers are not available.”

Gwanda had published a series of stories on the mysterious killings of civilians and police officers in the area.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from SBA, NARA and GSA share how to keep data secure in a hybrid environment

Advertisement

Dar es Salaam police chief Lazaro Mambosasa said the police are “shocked” by news of the missing journalist.

He said police are investigating and urged the public to share any helpful information.

Related Topics
Media News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors man the rails in Rio de Janeiro

Today in History

1945: Senate approves US participation in United Nations

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4592 -0.0110 5.76%
L 2020 26.7045 -0.0325 9.23%
L 2030 30.4210 -0.0676 13.61%
L 2040 33.0870 -0.0881 15.71%
L 2050 19.1449 -0.0593 17.63%
G Fund 15.5103 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0812 0.0521 3.33%
C Fund 37.1238 -0.0737 20.49%
S Fund 48.1151 -0.1247 17.67%
I Fund 30.1213 -0.2477 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.