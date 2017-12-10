Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Kenya opposition group says protest mock inaugural postponed

December 10, 2017 11:49 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s opposition leader says his group is postponing a mock ceremony to inaugurate him as president until a later date.

In a statement opposition leader Raila Odinga and his colleagues said the decision had been reached after wide consultations but that they “remain fully on course in pursuit of electoral justice.”

The protest event had been set for Dec. 12.

Kenya’s government said the ceremony would amount to treason and the U.S. urged the opposition to cancel it.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Odinga brought a successful legal challenge against President Uhuru Kenyatta’s August re-election but boycotted the repeat vote in October, saying there had not been enough electoral reforms.

Odinga said he doesn’t recognize Kenyatta as the country’s legitimate president.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

SecDef Mattis cheers on Army football team

Today in History

1941: FDR delivers 'date which will live in infamy' speech

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4730 0.0193 5.76%
L 2020 26.7293 0.0469 9.23%
L 2030 30.4584 0.0885 13.61%
L 2040 33.1307 0.1128 15.71%
L 2050 19.1714 0.0737 17.63%
G Fund 15.5174 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0783 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.2675 0.2074 20.49%
S Fund 47.9175 0.1597 17.67%
I Fund 30.1497 0.1135 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.