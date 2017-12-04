Listen Live Sports

Kenyan opposition group says top adviser is in detention

December 4, 2017
 
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s main opposition group says police have detained one of its advisers ahead of a planned protest ceremony to stage a mock inauguration of Raila Odinga as president.

Odinga’s National Super Alliance said in a statement that the detained man, economist David Ndii, was recently appointed chairman of a committee organizing the protest event on Dec. 12.

The statement said police arrested Ndii Sunday in Diani on Kenya’s Indian Ocean coast.

A police official, speaking on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the press, confirmed Ndii is being questioned by detectives.

Odinga successfully challenged President Uhuru Kenyatta’s August re-election in court but then boycotted a rerun vote in October, demanding electoral reforms.

Kenyatta won with 98 percent the votes and was inaugurated last week.

