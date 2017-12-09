Listen Live Sports

Key Brexit advocate says voters can change UK deal with EU

December 9, 2017 5:32 am
 
LONDON (AP) — A key British government advocate of Brexit says that voters will be able to change the future relationship with the European Union if they wish.

Environment Secretary Michael Gove’s comments came after Prime Minister Theresa May hammered out a deal with the EU on Friday. Negotiators reached a broad agreement on divorce terms, which the EU had required before it would allow the talks to move on to the weighty questions of future relations.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph on Saturday, Gove says that “if the British people dislike the agreement that we have negotiated with the EU, the agreement will allow a future government to diverge.”

The next general election is set for 2022, three years after the U.K. is set to leave.

