‘Large number’ of UN peacekeepers killed in Congo attack

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The United Nations peacekeeping chief says a “large number” of peacekeepers have been killed and wounded in an attack in eastern Congo.

Jean-Pierre Lacroix says on Twitter that the attack occurred Thursday evening in North Kivu province.

Lacroix says he is “outraged” by the attack and that medical evacuations are ongoing. He does not identify the attackers.

The U.N. peacekeeping mission in Congo is the largest in the world and is aimed at calming a number of armed groups in the vast, mineral-rich Central African nation.